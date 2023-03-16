The Pittsburgh Steelers have cut linebacker Myles Jack, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jack, 27, played 15 games for the Steelers in 2022, tallying 61 solo tackles, 43 assisted tackles, three tackles-for-loss and a quarterback hit.

Originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round (36th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Scottsdale, Ariz., native played six seasons for the Jaguars (2016-21) before being released.

In 103 career NFL games, Jack has amassed 396 tackles, 22 TLFs, 18 QB hits, 6.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

Jack signed a two-year, $16M deal with the Steelers in 2022 and carries a cap hit of $8M in 2023.