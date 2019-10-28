Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels will miss his second straight game while recovering from surgery on his right knee.

The Steelers (2-4) opted to make him inactive for Monday night's game against winless Miami. Samuels underwent surgery on Oct. 7 but returned to practice last week. Rookie Benny Snell Jr. will serve as the top backup behind James Conner.

Third-string quarterback Paxton Lynch, cornerback Justin Layne, linebacker Ulysees Gilbert, offensive tackle Chuks Okorafor, tight end Zach Gentry and defensive end L.T. Walton were also inactive for Pittsburgh.

Miami defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche is active for the first time this season after the team moved him off the Physically Unable to Perform list. Cornerback Xavien Howard is also active. Howard missed Miami's last two games with a knee injury.

Running back Patrick Laird is playing for Miami and reserve Myles Gaskin is not. The Dolphins thinned out their depth at running back early Monday when they traded Kenyan Drake to Arizona for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2020.

Offensive linemen Daniel Kilgore, Keaton Sutherland and Andrew Donnal, Safety Reshad Jones, wide receiver Isaiah Ford and defensive end Avery Moss are also inactive for Miami.

