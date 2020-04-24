The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Canadian wide receiver Chase Claypool in the second round (49th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft Friday night.

Claypool, a native of Abbotsford, B.C., spent the past four seasons with the storied Notre Dame Fighting Irish. After beginning the season as a virtual unknown, registered a breakout season in 2019, leading all Notre Dame receivers in receptions (66), yards (1,037) and touchdowns (13). The six-foot-four, 238-pound receiver was also named the MVP of the bowl game that the Fighting Irish played in last season.

Following up his strong senior campaign, Claypool made headlines by running an eye-popping 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Claypool is just one of a handful of Canadian wide receivers that ever been drafted in the NFL.