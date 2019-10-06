Must See: Sims explodes for 65-yard rushing touchdown against Pats

First Ben Roethlisberger, now possibly Mason Rudolph.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was carried off in the third quarter of Sunday's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens after taking a hit to the head area from Ravens safety Earl Thomas.

Upon taking the hit, Rudolph's head fell hard to the ground and he stayed down for several minutes before exiting the field slowly with the training staff. He was ruled out for the game not long after.

Prior to his departure, Rudolph was 13-for-20 for 125 yards and one touchdown.

Delvin Hodges took over under centre for the Steelers with 7:29 to go in the third quarter.