Allen Robinson is about to be on the move.

The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the Pittsburgh Steelers are working to finalize a deal with the Los Angeles Rams for the veteran wide receiver.

The #Steelers are working to finalize a trade to acquire veteran WR Allen Robinson from the #Rams and have been granted permission to give him a physical, per sources.



If the Steelers are comfortable with the physical, Robinson is expected to land in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/AIm6BMox7l — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 18, 2023

The Steelers have been granted permission to give a physical to the 29-year-old Robinson and are expected to complete a deal should they be happy with the results.

A native of Detroit, Robinson appeared in 10 games for the Rams last season. He hauled in 33 receptions for 339 yards and three touchdowns.

Robinson signed a three-year, $46.5 million deal with the Rams last offseason after having played the previous four seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Taken with the 61st overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Penn State, Robinson spent the first four seasons of his career with the Jacksonsville Jaguars with whom he led the NFL in TDs with 14 in 2015.

For his career, Robinson has 6,748 yards receiving on 528 receptions with 43 touchdowns.