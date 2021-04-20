The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed head coach Mike Tomlin to a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2024 season, the team announced on Tuesday.

Tomlin has a 145-78-1 regular season record in his 14 years in charge of the Steelers and the team has never finished under .500 with him in charge.

The 49-year-old led the Steelers to the championship at Super Bowl XLIII with a 27-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Steelers also advanced to Super Bowl XLV under Tomlin, but were defeated 31-25 by the Green Bay Packers.

Last season the Steelers finished first in the AFC North division with a 12-4 record. They were eliminated from the playoffs in the Wild Card round by the Cleveland Browns.

Prior to being hired by the Steelers in 2007, Tomlin was the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings and was also a defensive backs coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.