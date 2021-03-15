The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed vice president and general manager Kevin Colbert to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.

The extension will keep Colbert with the club through the 2022 NFL Draft.

"I am excited to announce that we have extended the contract of Kevin Colbert for an additional year," Steelers President Art Rooney II said. "Kevin has been instrumental to the success of our franchise over the last two decades, and we are happy to have him continue for another year."

Colbert has spent the past 21 years with the Steelers and is in his 11th season as general manager.

"It has been such an honor to be in this position with the Steelers for over 20 years," Colbert said. "I want to thank Art Rooney for his continued support in extending my contract another year. We've been able to accomplish some great things, but my determination to help the Steelers reach our ultimate goal – to win another Super Bowl – has never been greater."