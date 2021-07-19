Melvin Ingram is on his way to Pittsburgh. 

The defensive end has signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. 

 

Ingram, 32, spent the first nine years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers.

He played in seven games last season, missing most of the campaign due to a knee injury. 

Ingram has recorded 49 sacks over the span of 113 career games. 