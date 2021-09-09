Roethlisberger: T.J. Watt should get whatever he wants

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made "significant progress" on a four-year, $112 million contract extension with outside linebacker T.J. Watt that will make him the NFL's highest paid defensive player, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"It's getting done," a source told Schefter.

It’s a four-year, $112 million deal, per source. https://t.co/p2YaLXXARI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2021

Watt, a three-time Pro Bowler, is entering the final season of the deal he signed after the Steelers selected him with the 30th overall pick in the 2017 draft.

Watt has become one of the most dominant edge rushers in the NFL and his 49 1/2 sacks through four seasons is the sixth-highest total by any player during the first four years of his career.

More to follow.