Steelers upset by Washington for first loss of season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are no longer undefeated.

The Steelers were upset by the Washington Football Team 20-17 Monday night for their first loss of the season.

With the loss, the Steelers' record falls to 11-1 on the season. Washington's record improves to 5-7, good for a share of the NFC East division lead.

