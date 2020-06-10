The Players Coalition has accumulated more than 1,400 signatures of athletes, coaches and front office staff across the NFL, MLB and NBA on a letter urging Congress to pass the Ending Qualified Immunity Act.

Qualified immunity makes it difficult for citizens to bring legal action against police officers for brutality. The bill was introduced by U.S. Representatives Ayanna Pressley (Democrat, Massachusetts) and Justin Amash (Libertarian, Michigan) on June 4 following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

"We are tired of conversations around police accountability that go nowhere, and we have engaged in too many 'listening sessions' where we discuss whether there is a problem of police violence in this country. There is a problem," read the letter from the Coalition that was posted on Twitter Wednesday morning.

"The world witnessed it when Officer [Derek] Chauvin murdered George Floyd, and the world is watching it now, as officers deploy enormous force on peaceful protestors like those who were standing outside of the White House last week. The time for debate about the unchecked authority of the police is over; it is now time for change."

Prominent athletes to have signed the bill include Tom Brady, Dak Prescott, Odell Beckham Jr., Giancarlo Stanton, CC Sabathia and Drew Brees, who was the subject of widespread criticism last week for comments he made about Colin Kaepernick's approach to protesting police brutality and systemic racism. Brees has since apologized for his comments.

NBA head coaches Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich were also among the letter's 1,400 signatures.

Supporting the Ending Qualified Immunity Act is just the latest action taken by the Players Coalition aimed at ending police brutality, systemic racism and social injustice. On May 8, the group sent a letter to U.S. Attorney William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray calling for a federal investigation into the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

The Players Coalition was formed in 2017 by NFLers Anquan Boldin and Malcolm Jenkins and has grown to 150 members spread across the NBA, NFL and MLB.