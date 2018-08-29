Giovinco sounds off on BMO Field: Everybody plays on this field, every game we lose a player

Toronto FC has collected four points in their last two MLS outings, including Saturday’s vital 3-1 victory over Montreal Impact, the team they are currently chasing for the final playoff spot, to get their postseason chase on track.

They will aim to continue pressing for the playoffs on Wednesday as they visit the Portland Timbers, their final Western trip of the regular season.

“Momentum is a big thing in this league,” head coach Greg Vanney said on Tuesday. “The margin between teams is not great, sometimes it's confidence, it's clarity, those little things that give you an extra boost when you need a little more energy.

“When you need to execute in the moment, confidence is always important. These little things can make the difference in taking points and losing points. It's not always about quality, sometimes it's about form, and about the guys working together as a group and believing in what they're doing.”

Following Wednesday’s game against the Timbers, Toronto FC will face three teams currently holding MLS Cup playoff positions, as their path to the postseason does not get any easier.

TFC returns home to face LAFC and Los Angeles Galaxy in successive matches, currently the third and sixth place teams respectively in the Western Conference.

After the Hollywood double, Toronto will head back out on the road to face one of the teams they eliminated on the way to last year’s MLS Cup title, the second-place New York Red Bulls.

“Everybody is looking at the standings, seeing where they're at and what they need,” said Vanney. “We have to keep building on our moments. It's about getting results, do what we have to do over the course of the game to get results.”

“It's that time of year where everybody digs down and the table is starting to show you want you need,” added Vanney. “In MLS, the last 10 games are always the most interesting and most exciting, because the table is really meaningful in these last 10 games.”

With games away to the Impact and DC United as well as a home game against the New England Revolution left on the docket, TFC will have the chance to win their way into the playoffs.

If they need a victory on the final day of the season, they will have a home date with Atlanta United, the team currently leading the race for the Supporters’ Shield