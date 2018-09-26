Playoff races expected to come down to the wire in National League

The playoff teams and matchups have already been set in the American League, but with just five days left in the 2018 regular season, there's still plenty to be decided in the National League with five teams competing for four spots.

Let's take a look at who's in the mix and who has the best chance of playing baseball in October.

National League

NL Central Team Record Games Behind Cubs 91-66 - Brewers 91-67 0.5 Cardinals 87-71 4.5

Remaining Schedules

Cubs (5 Games)

Wednesday - vs. Pirates

Thursday - vs. Pirates

Friday - vs. Cardinals

Saturday - vs. Cardinals

Sunday - vs. Cardinals

Brewers (4 Games)

Wednesday - @ Cardinals

Thursday - Off Day

Friday - vs. Tigers

Saturday - vs. Tigers

Sunday - vs. Tigers

Cardinals (4 Games)

Wednesday - vs. Brewers

Thursday - Off Day

Friday - @ Cubs

Saturday - @ Cubs

Sunday - @ Cubs

Milwaukee may have the best chance of winning the NL East going into the last few days of the season thanks to their schedule.

While the Cubs and Cards will be battling at Wrigley Field on the final weekend, the Brewers welcome the 64-93 Detroit Tigers to Miller Park. MVP candidate Christian Yelich has been on fire the past little while and is currently in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak. Not to mention he's coming off a career-high six RBIs against the Cardinals Tuesday night. The 26-year-old leads the NL with a .321 batting average. The Brewers are on a three-game winning streak as well.

The Cubs may have a tougher schedule, but will play an additional game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday while the Brewers and Cardinals take an off day. Chicago's magic number to win the division is five.

St. Louis is looking towards the Wild-Card as their best shot to play in October as they will need to win out and get tons of help to win the division.

NL West Team Record Games Behind Dodgers 88-70 X Rockies 87-70 0.5

Remaining Schedules

Dodgers (4 Games)

Wednesday - @Diamondbacks

Thursday - Off Day

Friday - @ Giants

Saturday - @ Giants

Sunday - @ Giants

Rockies (5 Games)

Wednesday - vs. Phillies

Thursday - vs. Phillies

Friday - vs. Nationals

Saturday - vs. Nationals

Sunday - vs. Nationals

It's anybody's guess for who will capture the NL West.

L.A.'s magic number to win the division is five and they play their last four games of the season on the road against two divisional rivals in the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco, who will be playing loose and looking to spoil the Dodgers' playoff hopes.

Colorado, meanwhile, are winners of their past five games and finish off the season at home with a pair of games against the slumping Philadelphia Phillies - losers of six straight - and a three-game weekend set against the Washington Nationals.

With a hot streak, an easier schedule and an additional game in their back pocket, the Rockies might have the edge to win the division for the first time in franchise history. The Dodgers have won the divisional title the past five seasons and are looking to get back to the World Series after falling to Houston Astros in the Fall Classic last season.

NL Wild-Card (Top Two Make Playoffs) Team Record Games Behind Brewers 91-67 +3.5 Rockies 87-70 - Cardinals 87-71 0.5

Remaining Schedules

Brewers (4 Games)

Wednesday - @ Cardinals

Thursday - Off Day

Friday - vs. Tigers

Saturday - vs. Tigers

Sunday - vs. Tigers

Rockies (5 Games)

Wednesday - vs. Phillies

Thursday - vs. Phillies

Friday - vs. Nationals

Saturday - vs. Nationals

Sunday - vs. Nationals

Cardinals (4 Games)

Wednesday - vs. Brewers

Thursday - Off Day

Friday - @ Cubs

Saturday - @ Cubs

Sunday - @ Cubs

If the Brewers don't win their division, they seem to be in a pretty good position to take one of the two Wild-Card spots as they're 3.5 games ahead of the Rockies and four in front of the Cardinals. Milwaukee’s playoff magic number is down to one, meaning if they beat the Cards at Busch Stadium on Thursday, they are guaranteed to claim at least a Wild Card spot.

The Rockies have one more game than the Cardinals on their schedule, giving them the upper-hand.

St. Louis has lost their past two games and need to turn things around immediately as time is running out quickly. After qualifying for the post-season five straight seasons, the Cardinals have missed out on the past two second seasons.

American League

Wild-Card Game

[4] New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics [5]

ALDS

[3] Cleveland Indians vs. Houston Astros [2]

[1] Boston Red Sox vs. Yankees/Athletics