After nearly a full week of mixed doubles action at the Calgary curling bubble, 35 duos have been cut down to a dozen as the playoffs begin Thursday night with the qualifying round.

Here's a look at the the playoff teams as well as the four qualifying round matchups.

Byes

Walker/Muyres

Schmiemman/Morris

Peterman/Gallant

Jones/Laing

Qualifying Round

Sweeting/Kennedy vs. Weagle/Epping

Miskew/Fry vs. Birchard/Schneider

Sahaidak/Lott vs. Mitchell/Smith

Einarson/Gushue vs. Tran/Sluchinski

The winners of tonight's qualifying round matchups will move to the quarterfinal round against the top ranked tandems that received byes.



