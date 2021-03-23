4h ago
Playoff teams set at mixed doubles nationals
After nearly a full week of mixed doubles action at the Calgary curling bubble, 35 duos have been cut down to a dozen as the playoffs begin Thursday night with the qualifying round.
TSN.ca Staff
Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship: Draw 28 - Walker/Muyres 7, Martin/Griffith 6
Here's a look at the the playoff teams as well as the four qualifying round matchups.
Byes
Walker/Muyres
Schmiemman/Morris
Peterman/Gallant
Jones/Laing
Qualifying Round
Sweeting/Kennedy vs. Weagle/Epping
Miskew/Fry vs. Birchard/Schneider
Sahaidak/Lott vs. Mitchell/Smith
Einarson/Gushue vs. Tran/Sluchinski
The winners of tonight's qualifying round matchups will move to the quarterfinal round against the top ranked tandems that received byes.