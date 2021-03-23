After nearly a full week of mixed doubles action at the Calgary curling bubble, 35 duos have been cut down to a dozen as the playoffs begin Thursday night with the qualifying round.

Here's a look at the the playoff teams as well as the four qualifying round matchups. 

Byes 

Walker/Muyres
Schmiemman/Morris
Peterman/Gallant
Jones/Laing

Qualifying Round 

Sweeting/Kennedy vs. Weagle/Epping
Miskew/Fry vs. Birchard/Schneider
Sahaidak/Lott vs. Mitchell/Smith 
Einarson/Gushue vs. Tran/Sluchinski

The winners of tonight's qualifying round matchups will move to the quarterfinal round against the top ranked tandems that received byes. 


 