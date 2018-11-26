Tomas Plekanec's NHL career might be over, but he's still playing hockey.

HC Kometa Brno, the two-time defending champions of the Czech Extraliga, announced the signing of the 36-year-old centre on Monday.

A native of Kladno, Plekanec spent three seasons with HC Kladno at the beginning of his career in 1998 and then joined Rytiri Kladno during the lockout in 2012.

Among those who Plekanec will call teammate include a handful of players well known to North American fans, including longtime Nashville Predators forward Martin Erat and the eighth overall pick of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, Peter Mueller.

Plekanec appeared in 1,001 NHL over 15 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, scoring 233 goals and 273 assists.