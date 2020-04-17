Plenty of people still needed at golf event without fans A no-fan golf event isn’t just about a couple of players and their caddies walking down the fairway, Bob Weeks writes. Even without galleries, it still takes a great deal of manpower to run a tournament.

At first, it sounds so easy: Hold a golf tournament with no fans. It’s the perfect solution during these times of the pandemic.

With almost no live sports to broadcast and golf being one of the few where social distance can be maintained, it seems like an elixir to a golf fan’s pain.

That’s what the PGA Tour is hoping for as it announced on Thursday that it will return to play. The circuit is planning a re-start on June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

But a no-fan golf event isn’t just about a couple of players and their caddies walking down the fairway. Even without galleries, it still takes a great deal of manpower to run a tournament.

Even the PGA Tour isn’t certain just how many people it will need when play resumes. First and foremost, it will yield to the health and safety of everyone involved. After that, it’s a complicated undertaking.

“We're really in the process right now of doing a comprehensive review of all of the facets of what would go into that,” said Tyler Dennis, the PGA Tour’s chief of operations, on a Thursday teleconference, “and part of that includes an analysis of the number of people that would need to be in the venue. The venue is a very large area at a golf course and distributed, and so we're doing it by the day, by the hour, by the location, and really getting our arms around all the facets that need to go into what we would say is an event not open to the general public.”

While it’s hard to be precise, here’s a best-guess tally of the number of people who would need to be on site, with the help of an expert.

“It’s a big operation,” said Bill Paul. “Bigger than most people think.”

Paul should know. He was a part of the RBC Canadian Open for 43 years before stepping down last July. For 23 of those years, he was the tournament director of the national championship.

He said that under normal circumstances, it takes thousands of people to put everything together.

That includes operations staff who oversee a lot of the ongoing day-to-day activities, the greens crew to prepare the course, the media, the television crew – the bulk are technicians – to broadcast it, and volunteers, who do everything from carry signs with players’ names to drive shuttles to and from the parking lot.

It’s the volunteers who make up the bulk of the personnel. They do the majority of the tasks associated with a PGA Tour stop. Most years, there are roughly 2,000 who give their time to the RBC Canadian Open, many of them seniors.

Paul said the tournament without fans would still need approximately 500 volunteers for a myriad of tasks. For example, volunteers would still need to serve as the walking scorers at the event, recording every shot taken that is fed into the leaderboard system. Volunteers would still be required to hand out golf balls at the range, pick them up after they’ve been hit, and sort them by brand, readying them for the next player to come along.

Volunteers would be needed to assist in club storage, in driving emergency weather evacuation vans, in making drinking water available throughout the course, in starting players off, and to look after communications within the tournament grounds.

There would even be a need for volunteers to look after the volunteers themselves, keeping them on schedule and headed to the right positions.

Even if there are no fans, the golf course still needs to be prepared to PGA Tour standards, which requires a talented group of greens workers. At most tournaments that is made up of a mixture of full-time professionals and volunteers. They do everything from cut grass to rake bunkers, and it takes about 100 of them to make it all work.

Since one of the primary purposes of holding these tournaments is to broadcast them, a television crew would also be on site. That involves a lot more than just Jim Nantz and his team of broadcasters.

There’s a small army of folks who do everything from lay cable throughout the course, to set up camera towers to place microphones, to work in the mobile truck that serves as the hub of the of the broadcast.

An average-sized crew to pull off the show would be about 250 people. In a scaled-down version it might be possible to lower that number to 100, which is what we’ll add to our number.

With no tickets being sold, there is another need that relates to fans.

“I’m sure there would be people trying to sneak in a get a look at their favourite players,” said Paul. “That’s just something that’s going to happen.”

So that means a crew of security guards spread out around the course to ensure there were no trespassing golf fans. Put that number at 75.

The PGA Tour itself also has a healthy staff presence at most tournaments which can number as many as 70, although that might be lowered if the tournament was on a smaller scale.

For instance, there would be no need for the large electronic scoreboards and those who operate them. But there would need to be rules officials, media officials and scoring officials, among the many in place. Add another 50 on to the total.

There are also smaller, but still vital, needs to be filled. For instance, a medical staff to treat any injuries or health concerns, or technicians to fix the Internet when it goes out. There are another 40 on the property.

The top executive at a corporation that may put up as much as $8 million to sponsor the tournament is not going to want to hear that he or she can’t attend and bring some important guests along. And someone has to do the awkward sponsor television interview on Sunday. Put 50 more on the total.

Then there are the players and caddies, of course. In a field of 144 players, that’s 288 more bodies.

These days, many players travel with a small entourage that can include any number of family members, coaches, trainers, psychologists and physiotherapists. It’s likely the majority of those would be prohibited, but we will add 50 more as we know some will be allowed to attend.

All of these people would also need to eat and drink, so a catering service would be another requirement. It’s possible that could be taken off site, but it would still need to be delivered and set up and made available to everyone at the tournament.

The players might also want a little more than just a sandwich and a bottle of water, so a kitchen staff in the clubhouse would likely be in high demand. The entire catering operation, then, would need 75 people by best estimates.

Add it all up and you have 1,328 people on site for the tournament without fans by this informal calculation. Some estimates may be high, and there are likely some that have been missed, like locker room attendants and delivery people.

“Where do you start and where do you stop?” asked Paul. “I don’t know how you would determine who gets in and who doesn’t, who you need and who you don’t.”

That’s what the PGA Tour is doing right now. It certainly won’t be an easy task. But by any calculation, the numbers suggest no one is going to be lonely when the PGA Tour starts up.