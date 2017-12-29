The countdown to New Year’s Eve is on. Nine teams have clinched playoff berths. Three wild-card spots and seedings are on the line in Week 17. Here is a look at some of the most interesting storylines heading in to the final week of the regular season.

Can Bengals Play Spoiler Again?

The Cincinnati Bengals played spoiler when they eliminated the Detroit Lions from playoff contention with a 26-17 win last Sunday. Now they have another opportunity to play spoiler with a chance to completely shake up the AFC wild-card picture with a win over the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore will secure the AFC’s fifth seed with a win over Cincinnati at home on Sunday. A loss would open the door for the Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers to compete for the final two spots.

The Ravens completely dominated the Bengals 20-0 all the way back in Week 1. While their defence has been solid, the Baltimore offence deserves more credit for having completely turned things around by averaging 29.8 points per game over their last eight contests. The Ravens should beat Cincinnati to return to the playoffs following a two-year absence. That doesn’t mean the Bengals can’t shock the football world and give the other three teams in the AFC Wild Card mix a shot at getting in. However, I think Baltimore wins and secures the fifth seed.

Reason to Remember the Titans?

A Ravens win would leave one playoff spot open for the Titans, Bills and Chargers. Only one of those teams can get in. Four weeks ago, Tennessee was coming off a 24-13 win over the Houston Texans and seemed primed to compete for an AFC South title at 8-4. At that point, it appeared as though a Week 17 meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars could determine the division winner. However, the Titans have dropped three in a row to NFC West opponents and suddenly they need a win over Jacksonville just to get in to the postseason.

Tennessee dominated the Jaguars in the first meeting with a 37-16 win back in Week 2 but that was more than three months ago. Jacksonville is coming off a humbling loss to the San Francisco 49ers and has yet to lose back-to-back games this season. The Jaguars have the opportunity to eliminate the Titans and get back on track with a win heading in to the postseason. With all of the pressure on Tennessee, Jacksonville has a chance to make a statement with a win on Sunday.

Bills’ New Regime Ahead of Schedule

Two weeks ago, the Bills beat the Miami Dolphins 24-16 to move in to a playoff position. However, a loss to the New England Patriots bumped them back outside of a wild-card spot heading in to a rematch with Miami this Sunday.

Buffalo needs a win and either a Baltimore or loss or losses by both Tennessee and Los Angeles in order to end the NFL’s longest-active playoff drought. Bills fans hope their team can win and get some help to return to the playoffs for the first time since 1999. While making the playoffs is a long shot, it should be considered a success if Buffalo wins and finishes 9-7.

Few expected the Bills to contend for a playoff spot in Sean McDermott’s first year as head coach. Buffalo has some clearly defined needs looking forward to the upcoming off-season. If they can address their biggest weaknesses, including the league’s worst pass offence and third-worst run defence, the Bills should contend for a playoff spot in 2018.

Chargers Have Reason to Believe

After a 0-4 start to the season, the Chargers will make the playoffs with a win over the Oakland Raiders and a Tennessee loss on Sunday. Los Angeles has won five of its last six to improve to 8-7 heading in to the final week of the regular season.

No win is more important than the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Bills. McDermott’s decision to bench a healthy Tyrod Taylor for rookie fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman on the road against the Chargers in Week 11 could come back to haunt football fans in Buffalo. Peterman threw nearly as many interceptions (five) as completions (six) before exiting in a 54-24 loss. If the Ravens, Bills and Chargers win while the Titans lose, then Los Angeles will clinch the AFC’s final wild-card spot based on that Week 11 win over Buffalo.

Panthers Have Plenty to Play for Versus Falcons

The NFC wild-card situation is simple: If the Atlanta Falcons win, then they are in. However, the Falcons will face a tough test against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Carolina can clinch an NFC South title with a win and a New Orleans Saints loss. The Panthers would likely prefer home-field advantage for a potential first-round playoff matchup with either the Saints or Seattle Seahawks over having to travel to face the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC wild-card round.

Carolina won the first meeting between these teams 20-17 back in Week 9. A second Panthers win would open the door for the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC wild-card race.

Seahawks Still Alive

The Seahawks need a win over the Arizona Cardinals and a Falcons loss to sneak in as the sixth seed in the NFC. Seattle beat the Cardinals in the first meeting and is coming off an impressive 21-12 road win over the Dallas Cowboys in a must-win game last week to stay alive.

The fact that the Seahawks are still alive is that much more impressive when you consider the injuries they have overcome and the way quarterback Russell Wilson has carried the offence this season. Still, Arizona has won in each of its last two trips to Seattle and will be playing the role of spoiler as it attempts to avoid a second straight losing season. All of this should set up a highly anticipated pair of games that will determine the final playoff seed in the NFC.