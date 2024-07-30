Plouffe twins lead the way as Canada downs Australia in 3x3 basketball

PARIS — Twin sisters Katherine and Michelle Plouffe combined for 18 points as Canada opened its run at the Olympic women's 3x3 basketball tournament with a 22-14 win over Australia.

Katherine Plouffe had a game-high 10 points and added three rebounds while Michelle Plouffe led Canada with five rebounds to go with eight points.

The Plouffes, from Edmonton, were joined on the floor by Paige Crozon of Humboldt, Sask., (four points, four rebounds) and Kacie Bosch of Lethbridge, Alta., (two rebounds).

Alex Wilson had six points and a game-high six rebounds for Australia.

Canada shot 8-of-13 from the field and 4-for-11 from two-point range, while Australia struggled at 5-of-16 from the floor and 1-of-6 from two. In 3x3 basketball, a field goal from beyond the arc is worth two points, while a field goal from inside the arc is worth one point.

Canada next faces China on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024.