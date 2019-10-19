LAVAL, Que. — Ryan Poehling's goal near the midway point of the third period lifted the Laval Rocket over the Providence Bruins 3-2 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Alexandre Alain and Dale Weise gave Laval (3-3-0), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, a 2-0 lead by the 12:06 mark of the first period.

Cayden Primeau made 32 saves for the win.

Alex Petrovic and Ryan Fitzgerald assisted on each other's goals for Providence (3-2-1), while Max Lagace stopped 27 shots in net.

The Rocket went 1 for 3 on the power play and the Bruins were 0 for 2.