Dube knows Canada still has more to give

Colton Point will start tonight against Slovakia making his Team Canada debut on the international stage. The goalie wasn't invited to Canada's summer camp, but played his way onto the team with an incredible start with Colgate University in the ECAC. Point's outgoing nature has endeared him to teammates that didn't know much about him prior to this month.

"He’s a positive guy," said captain Dillon Dube. "I really hope he has a good game tonight, because he deserves it."

Point, the pride of North Bay, Ont., has drawn comparisons to last year's back-up goalie, Connor Ingram, who's from tiny Imperial, Sask., and became a media darling at the 2017 World Juniors.

"He reminds me a lot of him," said Dube. "I know you guys liked Connor a lot (smile). He’s a character guy and I love spending time with him so it’s awesome to have him and his positive mindset around the room."

What stands out to Dominique Ducharme about the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Point?

"We knew he was a good goalie," Canada's coach said. "Everything he's done with Colgate in the NCAA, we saw the numbers (.938 save percentage in 16 games), we followed him. But to see him, his presence in net makes a difference. He's a smart kid also, he's good at adjusting. We're confident with him."

With Canada's schedule featuring up to three back-to-back sets at this year's World Juniors, the staff wants to keep No. 1 goalie Carter Hart fresh.

"That's why we want to see Colton today," Ducharme said. "It’s something you evaluate every day. You see how Carter is feeling and playing and what his level of energy is like. The outdoor game (on Friday), you don’t know what kind of effect it can have on the players and the goalies."​

St. Cloud State University's David Hrenak will start for Slovakia.

---

Ducharme initially planned to ease Dante Fabbro back into action, but the Boston University defenceman ended up playing more than 18 minutes on Tuesday in his first full game since Dec. 9.

"It’s always hard to predict the game," Ducharme noted. "Having six PKs probably got him more ice time than we expected. Also, at the same time we were seeing how he reacted. He felt pretty good. We’ll manage it one game at a time."

Fabbro didn’t fade during the game. In fact, it was quite the opposite.

“I felt better every period,” the Predators prospect said on Tuesday night. “I had two practices prior to this game and I think the coaching staff did a good job pushing me and making sure I was as fit as possible. And leading into those practices I was doing a bunch of conditioning stints. It was tough, but it paid off."

"He looked solid," said Dube. "It’s tough coming back like that and having to adjust to the speed and I thought he looked great, especially against a fast Team Finland. Hopefully he can keep that going and I feel like his game’s just going to build."​

The last 12 days have been an emotional rollercoaster for Fabbro. He blocked a shot off his left foot in NCAA play, which jeopardized his World Junior hopes. What was it like not knowing if he'd be ready?

"It was definitely a pretty devastating thing to go through."

After initially being cut, Regina's Josh Mahura was recalled to be on standby in case Fabbro wasn't ready. He was sent home on Tuesday.

"A lot of credit to Josh coming in with the way the situation was," Fabbro said. "He’s a great friend of mine and he handled it like a champ. Obviously, it’s unfortunate sometimes with the way these things work out. I worked extremely hard to get to where I am now and to try and get back playing.”

---

Hart stopped 29 of 31 shots against Finland, but his biggest challenge may have been staying true to his last-off superstition. Ever since his days in minor hockey, the goalie has wanted to be the last one to leave the ice before an intermission. But on Tuesday night Finnish backup goalie Lassi Lehtinen made that tricky going through a series of stretches on the ice before heading to the room. That forced Hart to wait almost two minutes after the second period buzzer.

“I’ve had to do that a couple times before, but I didn’t care too much as long as I was last off,” said a smiling Hart.

How long was he willing to wait?

“I wouldn’t have waited the whole intermission, but I would’ve waited a couple more minutes.”

Hart doesn't believe it was gamesmanship on the part of the Finns and insists the waiting didn't bother him at all.

“I kind of laughed,” he said of the stand-off. “Our trainers were getting a little annoyed, but I didn’t care.”

The last-off thing isn’t Hart's only superstition. The other one is a bit more conventional as the Flyers prospect is growing a playoff beard.

“Once the tournament starts, can’t shave it,” he said with a chuckle.

Hart actually hasn’t shaved in a couple weeks now.

“I’m pretty lazy with shaving,” he noted, “but this is about as thick as it gets.”

---

While Hart was solid, defenceman Cal Foote may have made the best save of the night diving to clear a puck off the line with his glove with 8:30 left in the third period.

“I had no idea where it was,” said Hart. “It was so close. I can’t believe he got that. It was unbelievable.”

“I saw the puck squirting through so I just took a swipe at it," Foote said, "and luckily I got it. It was on its side. It was close, but I was pretty sure I got it.”

Hart went over to the bench to high five Foote afterwards.

“Carter just said, ‘Great save. Thank you very much.’ And, I just said, 'Well, you got a lot more than me so thank you!’”

Hart noted that Foote cleaned up some of the language in that exchange.

Dube, who plays with Foote in Kelowna, has seen this before, but was impressed nonetheless.

"It was incredible," Dube gushed. "I remember the Czech game in the pre-tournament, he just about did the same thing. He was in the net making the save. He does it all the time, but that’s probably the best I’ve ever seen it. That was probably the biggest play of the game."

Tuesday was Foote's debut wearing the Maple Leaf after watching his dad skate to plenty of success internationally. Did Adam Foote have any specific advice ahead of the Boxing Day tilt?

“Just quick movements,” Cal said, “move my feet, stay middle and be on the defensive side.”

---

Ducharme was pleased with the overall effort on Tuesday, but still sees room for improvement.

“We can use our speed even more than that,” the coach stressed. “Quite often our speed got caught with bad puck management so we didn’t use it as much. I think that’s one area where we’re going to get better. It’s about getting into the tournament and getting in a rhythm.”

Ducharme believes first-game nerves played a big role in the sluggish start.

"I thought yesterday guys were excited all day and it played on our focus and it played on our energy. We’re happy with the win, but we know we can do better. We want to make sure tonight we’re better than we were last night."

On Wednesday morning, the group reviewed video of the six penalties they took in the opener.

"For me, it was about the energy," said Ducharme. "When you stop skating and start reaching and coming with two hands from behind and trying to strip guys and coming on top of the stick instead of stick on puck, we can’t have that. We know the importance of staying out the box and that’s something we’ll do better today."

---

Slovakia forward Adam Ruzicka ran into his Sarnia Sting teammate Jordan Kyrou in the hallway of the KeyBank Center on Wednesday morning.

"I was telling him I’ll be hard against him and joking around," Ruzicka said with a grin. "It would be great to go back to Sarnia and say we beat him. I don’t even know the last time we beat Team Canada. Guys are fired up. Canada, USA, those teams are hard to play against. We’ll play our best."

Slovakia is 0-11-1 against Canada at the World Juniors with the one tie coming in 1998.

Ruzicka​, 18, trained with fellow Flames prospect Dube in the summer and appreciated how the older Canadian showed him the ropes a bit. Standing 6-foot-4, 209 pounds, Ruzicka​ realizes how tough it may be to get a hit on the speedy Dube and Kyrou tonight.

"It’s almost impossible to hit them," he admitted. "We’re not going to focus on hitting people here. We’re going to try and play fast hockey with them."

​Slovakia is the tallest (6'1.38) and heaviest (191.8 pounds) team at the World Juniors. Canada is fourth in height (6'1.07) and third in weight (190.19).

---

Boris Katchouk and Taylor Raddysh led the charge up front with a goal and an assist each on Tuesday night.

Katchouk admitted he was “hoping a bit, praying a bit” during a video review to determine whether his goal would count. He knocked the net off while putting the puck in the net in the first period. Eventually, the call went his way after a lengthy review.

It was a dream start to a dream day.

“It’s huge,” Katchouk said about the World Junior experience. “I was soaking it all in. It just puts a smile on my face to go on the ice and put the Leaf on and to represent our great country.”

Katchouk has meshed well with Raddysh and centre Robert Thomas.

“The instant chemistry we have between all three of us is tremendous and it really worked for us tonight,” he noted. “We find each other on the ice well. I mean, there’s areas you can’t see, but you know the guy’s going to be there.”

The line features three OHL rivals who have all faced off in the playoffs in recent years. Thomas and the London Knights have played Raddysh and the Erie Otters in consecutive springs while Katchouk’s Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds were eliminated by Erie in 2016.

"They know where to be on the ice," observed Dube who watched the first pre-tournament game from the press box. "I don’t know if it’s the connection they have playing against each other, but they’re all around the net and making those little plays that impress me. That nice two-on-one Thomas and Raddysh pulled off against the Czechs in the pre-tournament game, not many players can make that work."

Let the big dog eat @Raddy1998 — Dylan Strome (@stromer19) December 26, 2017

Katchouk said he's very familiar with Raddysh’s nickname, “The Big Dog,” and the goal call employed by Otters radio play-by-play voice Aaron Cooney, “Let the Big Dog eat!”

“We played him in playoffs and he said it a couple times to my face to get under my skin,” said Katchouk as a smile crossed his face. “But I made sure it didn’t."

Sounds like a bitter battle between the pair.

“No battles. Straight friendship,” he insisted. “Funny guy. I love him.”

Raddysh and Katchouk may end up being NHL teammates one day as they are both Lightning prospects. There are actually four Tampa Bay prospects on the Canadian roster marking the second straight year Steve Yzerman's club has led the way on Team Canada. Foote and Brett Howden are the other Bolts picks wearing the Maple Leaf in Buffalo.

“It’s kind of eye-opening,” said Katchouk. “They draft so well. That’s why they’re such a great organization. It’s about time for them to win a Stanley Cup."