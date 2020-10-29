Points per game will be used to determine MLS playoff qualification, the league announced on Thursday after determining that multiple clubs will finish the season without playing 23 matches due to COVID-19 disruptions.

MLS Announces Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs Qualification Updatehttps://t.co/IJvtqFxrHW — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) October 29, 2020

MLS also confirmed that points per game will also be used to determine the overall MLS standings and the top US-based team will earn qualification into the CONCACAF Champions League.

The only path for Toronto FC, Vancouver Whitecaps or Montreal Impact to earn a Champions League spot remains through the Canadian Championship.

The regular season will conclude on Decision Day, which is on November 8, with no additional matches scheduled into the FIFA international window.

The 14 Eastern Conference teams are currently on track to play all 23 games, while the 12 Western Conference teams will finish with different numbers of games completed.

MLS will not reschedule a postponed game between Minnesota United and FC Dallas, as well as Colorado Rapids games against Sporting Kansas City, LAFC, LA Galaxy, Seattle Sounders and Real Salt Lake.