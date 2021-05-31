TSN Edge: Are the odds lining up in England's favour?

The stage is set for England to contend for a European championship this summer.

At +500, England is the second choice to win Euro 2020 outright. Only France (+450) has shorter odds.

With a deep and talented roster, home-field advantage for the group stage and after a relatively favourable draw, it seems as though all of the pieces have come together for the Three Lions to make a deep tournament run.

England’s quest for a title will begin with what is expected to be its toughest challenge of the group stage versus Croatia on June 13.

Gareth Southgate’s side is the consensus favourite to win Group D at -250 odds. Croatia is the second choice to win the group at +275.

It was Croatia that eliminated England in the semifinal at the 2018 World Cup, which will add an additional element of intrigue to the opener.

With the Czech Republic and Scotland rounding out Group D, the Three Lions will be heavy favourites in their final two group-stage matches.

While the road to the final will get much tougher in the Round of 16, there’s no doubt that England’s Pokerstars.net All-In Moment in the group stage will come in its opener versus Croatia.

England

Odds To Win Euro 2020: +500

Each of England’s three group stage games will take place at Wembley Stadium in London.

With 25,000 fans expected to be on hand, playing in a major international tournament on home soil for the first time since Euro ’96 should be another advantage for the Three Lions.

It will be a familiar setting for striker Harry Kane, who is the favourite to win the Golden Boot at +500 odds.

Kane, who scored 12 goals during England’s qualifying campaign, has 34 goals in 53 career matches for the national team.

If England does make a deep tournament run, there’s a good chance that Kane will be in contention to win the Golden Boot.

England, Spain and Belgium are co-favourites to be the highest-scoring team in the tournament at +500 odds.

At -5000 to advance past the group stage, that’s a 98 per cent implied probability that Kane and company reach the knockout round.

Whether or not they advance as the winner of Group D could very well be determined by how England fares against Croatia.

Playing at Wembley could provide the additional edge that England needs to finish atop its group.

Croatia

Odds To Win Euro 2020: +3300

After falling short in the 2018 World Cup final, Croatia will take aim at another deep tournament run at Euro 2020.

While they struggled at times in qualifying, there is no doubt about Croatia’s status as England’s most likely challenger to finish atop the group.

While they don’t have a goal-scoring threat among the favourites to win the Golden Boot like England does with Kane, they still have a deep and talented cast of attacking players, including Ivan Perisic and Luka Modric.

At its best, Croatia’s creativity, style and execution can’t be overlooked.

At -300 to advance to the knockout round, oddsmakers expect Croatia to finish second in Group D.

If they can pull off an upset in the group stage opener, they will have a legitimate shot to finish atop the group at +275 odds.

Czech Republic

Odds To Win Euro 2020: +12500

A long shot to win Group D at +1200 odds, Czech Republic is -110 to make it to the Round of 16.

It’s important to keep in mind that under the current tournament format, four third-place teams from the group stage are slated to make it to the knockout stage, which in theory should help their chances.

While they are priced as the third choice to make it out of Group D, it’s worth pointing out that the Czech Republic has lost to Scotland twice in the Nations League over the past couple of years.

A lack of offence could be the biggest issue for the Czech Republic – only six teams have shorter odds to be the lowest-scoring team in the tournament.

Scotland

Odds To Win Euro 2020: +25000

A 250-to-1 long shot to win Euro 2020 – only Hungary and North Macedonia have longer odds to win the tournament.

Even with home-field advantage for its games against Croatia and Czech Republic factored in, Scotland is currently projected to be an underdog for both of those games.

Scotland has never made it out of the group stage at the Euro.

While they have the potential to surprise, oddsmakers aren’t expecting Scotland to move on, as they are listed at -150 not to qualify for the Round of 16.