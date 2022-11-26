Piotr Zielinski scored the first goal of the match for Poland at 39 minutes, and they lead over Saudi Arabia at half time by a score of 1-0.

Zielinski's goal capped off a hectic sequence: Robert Lewandowski was found open in the crease, but when Mohammed Khalil Ibr Al Owais made the save, Lewandowski was able to corral the rebound and cross to Zielinski, who buried the shot to give Poland the lead.

Saudi Arabia had a golden chance for an equalizer in the 45th minute, when a penalty kick was awarded, but Wojciech Szczesny deflected the initial shot by Salem Mohammed Shafi Al Dawsari and then made a save immediately after on an open rebound try by Mohammed Burayk.

Ali Al Bulayhi of Saudi Arabia suffered an injury and stayed down on the field for an extended amount of time after being fouled by Poland's captain Lewandowski.

Poland found their first dangerous opportunity in the 25th minute on a corner kick, as Krystian Bielik got a good header on the ball to put it on net and forced a spirited save from keeper Al Owais.

Both Jakub Kiwior and Matty Cash of the Polish defencemen were shown yellow cards in the 15th and 16th minutes, as the Saudi Arabian attack took the Polish team by surprise. Arkadiusz Milik was shown a third yellow in the 19th minute.

Saudi Arabia found the first real chance of the match, when a pass found Mohammed Ibrahim Ab Kanno at the top of the crease, and his shot on the Polish goal required a leaping save from Szczesny.



Each side opened with a lot of energy, and both keepers had to make saves in the first eight minutes against two active attacking sides.