1h ago
Trail Blazers' McCollum, Kings' Len fined for altercation
Portland guard CJ McCollum was fined $20,000 and Sacramento forward/centre Alex Len $15,000 by the NBA on Sunday for an altercation Saturday night in the Kings' victory at Portland.
The Canadian Press
NBA: Kings 123, Trail Blazers 111
Both players were given technical fouls with 8:50 remaining in the third quarter.
McCollum was fined for shoving Len and attempting to escalate the altercation. Len was fined for shoving McCollum.