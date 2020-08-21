Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins has a hairline medial malleolus stress fracture of his left ankle and will require surgery that will see him miss the remainder of the postseason, the Trail Blazers announced Friday.

Zach Collins to miss remainder of 2020 Playoffs.



Get well soon, Z ♥️



The teams says a date for Collins' surgery has not yet been determined.

The 22-year-old appeared in 11 games for the Trail Blazers this season, with averages of 7.0 points and 6.3 rebounds. The former 10th overall pick was in the midst of his third season in the NBA.