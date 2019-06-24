The Portland Trail Blazers are sending Evan Turner to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Kent Bazemore in a trade of swingmen, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Portland is trading Evan Turner to Atlanta for Kent Bazemore, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2019

Turner, 30, appeared in 73 games for the Blazers last season, averaging 6.8 points on .460 shooting, 4.5 boards and 3.9 assists over 22.0 minutes a night.

The native of Chicago heads into his 10th NBA season, having also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics.

Turner was the second overall pick of the 2010 NBA Draft by the Sixers out of Ohio State.

Bazemore, 29, appeared in 67 games this past season for the Hawks, averaging 11.6 points on .402 shooting, 2.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds over 24.5 minutes a night.

A native of Kelford, NC spent the last five seasons with the Hawks. Undrafted out of Old Dominion, Bazemore spent the first two seasons of his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.