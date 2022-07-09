Portland Trail Blazers lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe has a small labral tear in his left shoulder and will be re-evaluated in 10-to-14 days, the team announced on Saturday.

Shaedon Sharpe injury update:https://t.co/MAhQupfvMU — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) July 9, 2022

Sharpe, 19, was drafted seventh overall by the Trail Blazers in the 2022 NBA Draft and was injured during the team's opening NBA Summer League game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

The 6-foot-6 guard from London, Ont., played only six minutes and was one-for-three from the field for two points.

Sharpe was a five-star recruit who committed to the University of Kentucky Wildcats but did not play.