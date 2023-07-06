The Portland Trail Blazers are matching the three-year, $33 million offer sheet from the Dallas Mavericks for restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Reports from earlier in the week suggested Thybulle intended to sign the offer sheet from the Mavs. The Blazers had two days to match.

A versatile wing known for his defence, Thybulle split last season between the Philadelphia 76ers and Trail Blazers and averaged 4.1 points per game in 71 appearances. He was involved in a four-team trade this past February that sent him from Philly to Portland.

A native of Scottsdale, Ariz., Thybulle was selected No. 20 overall in 2019 and has played in 267 career regular season games throughout his career.