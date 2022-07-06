The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to waive veteran guard Eric Bledsoe, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania adds that multiple teams are expected to pursue Bledsoe in free agency.

The 32-year-old averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists over 54 games with the Los Angeles Clippers last season. Bledsoe was traded to the Trail Blazers in early February, but never played in a game with the team due to an Achilles tendon injury.

Over 756 career games with the Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans, Bledsoe is averaging 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists.