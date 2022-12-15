The man who led Portugal to Euro glory in 2016 is out as manager.

After crashing out in the World Cup quarter-finals to Morocco, Fabrizio Romano reports the decision has been made by the Portuguese Football Federation to remove Fernando Santos from his post.

Fernando Santos is no longer the head coach of Portugal. The decision has been made after World Cup. 🚨🇵🇹 #Qatar2022



Portugal will appoint new manager in the next weeks. pic.twitter.com/NI52gw9Aeh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 15, 2022

A new manager will be appointed in the coming weeks.

Santos, 68, took the helm of Portugal in 2014 following four years with Greece in the same role. At Euro 2016, Portugal defeated hosts France 1-0 in extra time on a goal from Eder. The win represented Portugal's first major international honour.

A native of Lisbon, Santos finishes his tenure as manager with 67 wins, 23 draws and 19 losses in 109 matches.

Prior to international management, Santos had stints with Porto, Benfica and Sporting, as well as AEK Athens, Pananthinaikos and PAOK. He led Porto to the Primeira Liga title in 1999.

Reports emerged earlier in the week that Setubal native and Roma manager Jose Mourinho could be approached to take over the Portugal program.