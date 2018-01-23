Kristaps Porzingis will not play against the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night with left knee irritation, the team announced Tuesday.

Kristaps Porzingis (left knee irritation) and Kyle O’Quinn (contused left calf) are out tonight. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) January 23, 2018

According to Anthony Reiber of Newsday Sports, the injury happened Monday in practice and the decision was made by head coach Jeff Hornacek after Porzingis woke up sore.

Centre Kyle O'Quinn is also expected to miss Tuesday's contest with a contused left calf.

In 41 games so far this season, the 22-year-old is averaging 23.3 points per game to go along with a league-best 2.3 blocked shots.

The Knicks sit 10th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 21-26.