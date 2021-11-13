TRURO, N.S. — Sarah Potomak scored the shootout’s only goal to lead Calgary’s Team Scotiabank to a 2-1 victory over Montreal’s Team Harvey’s in the final of the PWHPA Tim Hortons Showcase.

Potomak scored top shelf on her backhand on Montreal’s Marie-Soleil Deschenes before Kelsey Roberts shut the door on Alexandra Labelle to deny Team Harvey’s at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre.

Montreal's Ann-Sophie Bettez and Tracy-Ann Lavigne also failed to score on Roberts in the shootout.

The tournament was the PWHPA's first Dream Gap Tour showcase of the season.

Kelty Apperson gave Calgary the 1-0 lead 11:07 into the game, throwing the puck on goal and the slow roller somehow found the back of the net.

Sarah Lefort replied for Montreal, going five-hole from the slot at 6:21 of the second period.

Toronto's Team Sonnet downed Boston's Team Bauer 3-2 on Brittany Howard’s game-winning goal in the third-place consolation game earlier Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2021.