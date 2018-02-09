Marie-Philip Poulin has been Canada’s hockey hero at the past two Winter Olympics.

Eight years ago in Vancouver, Poulin was the youngest member of the team, scoring twice in the gold-medal game to propel Canada past the Americans. Four years later in Sochi, Poulin stepped up in crunch time once again with a pair of crucial goals in the final to help Canada claim a fourth straight gold in women’s hockey.

At those two Olympics, Poulin wasn’t the undisputed No. 1 player who was expected to lead Canada to the top of podium. That pressure fell on veteran teammates like Caroline Ouellette and Hayley Wickenheiser.

Entering her third Winter Games in 2018, the native of Beauceville, Que., is facing those expectations. Poulin will wear the ‘C’ for Canada in Pyeongchang as the country’s fifth captain in women’s Olympic hockey history.

The 26-year-old, who has held the honour since the 2015 world championships, knows the captaincy comes with added responsibility.

“A lot of the veteran players that have paved the way for me are now retired, and so this third Olympics feels a lot different in the sense that I am now older and l have a huge leadership role on and off the ice,” Poulin told TSN.ca in a recent interview. “I really need to raise the bar. I believe my past experiences have prepared me well for this challenge and I look forward to playing that key role this time around.”

Ouellette, who also calls Quebec home, was Canada’s captain at the last Olympics. Poulin says Ouellette has been instrumental in her career as a mentor for how to act as a leader, both on and off the ice.

“She’s one of my good friends now, so following in her footsteps is special,” Poulin said.

Despite both Ouellette and 2010 captain Wickenheiser retiring, Canada still has 14 players from Sochi returning to this year’s tournament, including goalie Shannon Szabados, defenceman Meaghan Mikkelson and forwards Natalie Spooner and Meghan Agosta.

Poulin says it’s reassuring to have teammates who’ve been in tough battles with her before back in the fold.

“Experience is important to have in these do-or-die games we play,” explained Poulin. “When the score is even and time is ticking down, you need that poise and girls on the bench saying ‘We have been here before. We can handle this pressure,’ to calm the rest of the group down.”

One of those memorable battles came in the 2014 final against the Americans. It looked like Canada’s gold-medal streak would was coming to an end with the U.S. up 2-1 in the final minute. However, just seconds after the Americans miraculously hit the post on an empty net, Poulin scored the tying goal before netting the winner in overtime to cap a remarkable comeback.

If Poulin wasn’t a household name in women’s hockey after 2010, she certainly was after that night in Sochi.

“I couldn’t write a better ending if I tried,” she said. “It was really a fairy-tale ending. When we were in Sochi, we didn’t realize how excited everyone back home was. Even now, people still tell me they remember exactly where they were in that moment. It’s pretty cool.”

Another Canada-United States clash will surely be in store when the gold-medal games goes down Feb. 21 in South Korea.

Poulin says it’s important to play every game likes it’s for the gold medal because they’ll be in the crosshairs as the defending champs.

“Once you’ve established yourself as the best, at anything, the real challenge is keeping that title. That’s why it’s important to not be complacent,” she said. “The minute you take your foot off the gas, someone will be right there to try and beat you.”

Canada took five of six exhibitions games against the Americans at the end of 2017, but the U.S. has won eight of the last 10 world championships.

Poulin and the Canadians kick of their Olympic tourney against the Olympic Athletes from Russia on Sunday.

