Power among players named to Team Canada for Worlds

Projected No. 1 2021 NHL Draft prospect Owen Power is among the 22 skaters and three goaltenders heading to the men's IIHF World Hockey Championship next week in Latvia.

Power, a defenceman playing with the University of Michigan, was the unanimous No. 1 prospect in TSN's draft rankings by Bob McKenzie and Craig Button.

Winnipeg Jets prospect Cole Perfetti, who had six points in seven games for Canada at the 2021 World Junior Championship, is also heading to Latvia. He had nine goals and 17 assists in 32 games with the AHL's Manitoba Moose this season.

In the crease, Canada will be bringing Darcy Kuemper, Adin Hill and Michael DiPietro.

Kuemper finished the NHL season with a 10-11-3 record, .907 save percentage, and 2.56 goals-against average in 27 games for the Arizona Coyotes. His teammate Hill appeared in 19 games this season, recording a 9-9-1 record, .913 save percentage, and 2.74 GAA. Forward Michael Bunting is the third Coyotes listed on Canada’s roster.

DiPietro appeared in three games with the Canucks' AHL affiliate Utica Comets, recording a 2-1-0 record, .894 save percentage, and 3.03 GAA.

Canadian NHL team skaters Connor Brown, Dillon Dube, Andrew Mangiapane, Nick Paul and Troy Stecher will also be heading to the Worlds.

GOALTENDERS

Michael DiPietro

Adin Hill

Darcy Kuemper

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl

Nicolas Beaudin

Mario Ferraro

Colin Miller

Owen Power

Braden Schneider

Troy Stecher

Sean Walker

FORWARDS

Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Connor Brown

Michael Bunting

Maxime Comtois

Justin Danforth

Dillon Dube

Liam Foudy

Brandon Hagel

Adam Henrique

Andrew Mangiapane

Nick Paul

Cole Perfetti

Brandon Pirri

Gabriel Vilardi