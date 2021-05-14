2h ago
Power among players named to Team Canada for Worlds
Projected No. 1 2021 NHL Draft prospect Owen Power is among the 22 skaters and three goaltenders heading to the men's IIHF World Hockey Championship next week in Latvia.
TSN.ca Staff
Owen Power remains #1 on Button’s latest edition of Craig’s List
Projected No. 1 2021 NHL Draft prospect Owen Power is among the 22 skaters and three goaltenders heading to the men's IIHF World Hockey Championship next week in Latvia.
Power, a defenceman playing with the University of Michigan, was the unanimous No. 1 prospect in TSN's draft rankings by Bob McKenzie and Craig Button.
Winnipeg Jets prospect Cole Perfetti, who had six points in seven games for Canada at the 2021 World Junior Championship, is also heading to Latvia. He had nine goals and 17 assists in 32 games with the AHL's Manitoba Moose this season.
In the crease, Canada will be bringing Darcy Kuemper, Adin Hill and Michael DiPietro.
Kuemper finished the NHL season with a 10-11-3 record, .907 save percentage, and 2.56 goals-against average in 27 games for the Arizona Coyotes. His teammate Hill appeared in 19 games this season, recording a 9-9-1 record, .913 save percentage, and 2.74 GAA. Forward Michael Bunting is the third Coyotes listed on Canada’s roster.
DiPietro appeared in three games with the Canucks' AHL affiliate Utica Comets, recording a 2-1-0 record, .894 save percentage, and 3.03 GAA.
Canadian NHL team skaters Connor Brown, Dillon Dube, Andrew Mangiapane, Nick Paul and Troy Stecher will also be heading to the Worlds.
GOALTENDERS
Michael DiPietro
Adin Hill
Darcy Kuemper
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl
Nicolas Beaudin
Mario Ferraro
Colin Miller
Owen Power
Braden Schneider
Troy Stecher
Sean Walker
FORWARDS
Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Connor Brown
Michael Bunting
Maxime Comtois
Justin Danforth
Dillon Dube
Liam Foudy
Brandon Hagel
Adam Henrique
Andrew Mangiapane
Nick Paul
Cole Perfetti
Brandon Pirri
Gabriel Vilardi