Practice for Canadian Grand Prix kicks off at 1:20pm ET on TSN+

Formula One is back in Canada and the drivers will take to Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the first time in 2023 on Friday as Canadian Grand Prix practice gets underway.

The first practice session of the weekend will start at 1:20pm ET/10:20am PT and will be streamed LIVE on TSN+. You can watch up to six feeds from around the track LIVE on TSN.ca Multiplex in a limited-time free preview of TSN+.

The drivers will return to the track again for their second practice session at 4:20pm ET/1:20pm PT on TSN1, with multiple feeds once again available on the Multiplex with TSN+.

TSN is your home Canadian Grand Prix coverage all weekend long leading into Sunday's race at 2pm ET/11am PT.

Max Verstappen, the two-time reigning Formula One world champion, leads this season with 170 points and is looking to repeat as Canadian Grand Prix champion.

Lance Stroll is the lone Canadian on the track this year and he is looking to on a 10th-place finish on home soil a year ago.

This year marks the 52nd Canadian Grand Prix and 42nd edition in Montreal.