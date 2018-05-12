Team Switzerland will get some reinforcements at the World Hockey Championship.

Roman Josi and Kevin Fiala will join the Swiss now that the Nashville Predators are out of the playoffs.

Josi had 14 goals and 39 assists in 75 regular season games for the Preds, and another four assists in the playoffs. Fiala had 23 goals and 25 assists in 80 regular season games and three goals and one assist in the postseason.

Switzerland is currently fourth in Group A at the Worlds with two regulation wins, one overtime win, and one overtime loss.