The Nashville Predators have placed forward Kyle Turris on the injured reserved and recalled Rocco Grimaldi from the AHL.

Turris left Friday's game against the St. Louis Blues in the first period after taking a hard hit into the endboards. He has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 23 games this season with the Predators.

Grimaldi has 11 points in 10 games with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals this season. He has appeared in six games for Nashville this season, scoring one goal.