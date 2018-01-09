The Nashville Predators have signed defencemen Yannick Weber and Matt Irwin to identical two-year, $1.35 million contract extensions. Weber, 29, owns a goal and two assists in 25 games with the

Predators this season, while Irwin has two goals and five assists in 31 games. The team also inked Anthony Bitetto to a one-year extension worth $650,000.

Under the terms of the deal, each man will make $650,000 next season and $700,000 in 2019-20.

Weber, a third-round pick of the the Montreal Canadiens in 2007, is in his second season with the Predators. He scored one goal and posted seven assists in 73 games with the team last season.

In 372 career games with the Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks and Predators, Weber owns 24 goals and 81 points.

A native of Victoria, BC, Irwin is also in his second season with the Preds. He appeared in 74 games a year ago and tallied three goals and 11 assists.

Irwin has appeared in 260 career games over six NHL seasons with the San Jose Sharks, Boston Bruins and Predators.

Bitetto, 27, is in his fourth season with the Predators, appearing in 86 career NHL games. Originally taken in the sixth round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, the Island Park, NY native has a goal in two assists in 22 games.