With a chance to go up 3-1, Jets expect a tough test tonight

Nashville Predators veteran forward Scott Hartnell will makes his series debut Thursday night as Nashville attempts to even their second round series against the Winnipeg Jets at two games apiece.

It appears Hartnell will replace Kevin Fiala, the Preds' Game 2 double overtime hero, while defenceman Yannick Weber will sub in for fellow blue liner Alexei Emelin.

Looks like Scott Hartnell in for Kevin Fiala and Yannick Weber for Alexei Emelin on D. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 3, 2018

The 36-year-old has appeared in only playoff game this spring, a Game 5 loss in the first round to the Colorado Avalanche on April 20. He didn't record a point in the game.

Hartnell was a healthy scratch for three of the team's last four games in the regular season.

Hartnell scored 13 goals and added 11 assists over 62 games with the Predators in 2017-18, his first year back since spending the first six years of his career in Nashville from 2000 to 2007.

The Regina native has 19 goals and 28 assists over 96 playoff games. He helped the Philadelphia Flyers reach the Stanley Cup final in 2010, but lost to the Chicago Blackhawks.