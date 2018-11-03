It's Pekka Rinne's birthday and he's celebrating with a new deal.

The Nashville Predators announced a two-year contract extension for the now 36-year-old goaltender worth $6 million in the first year and $4 million in the second.

Rinne is in his 13th NHL season, all with the Predators, and was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Rinne retains his 10-team no-trade clause.

A native of Kempele, Finland, Rinne was originally selected in the eighth round of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft.

Through six games this season, Rinne is 4-1-0 with 1.91 goals against average and a .940 save percentage. He missed five games on injured reserve last month with an undisclosed ailment.

A three-time All-Star, Rinne won his first Vezina Trophy last summer as the NHL's top goaltender, finishing last season at 42-13-4 with a 2.31 GAA and a .927%.

For his career, Rinne is 315-168-66 with a 2.37 GAA and a .915 SV%. Rinne trails Miikka Kiprusoff by four wins for the all-time mark for a Finnish goaltender.

Internationally, Rinne has competed for Finland on several occasions, including as a member of a silver medal-winning entry at the 2014 IIHF World Championships in Belarus.