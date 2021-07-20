Greater Manchester Police confirmed on Tuesday that a 31-year-old Premier League player was arrested on Friday on suspicion of child sex offences.

“Officers arrested a man on Friday July 16, 2021, on suspicion of child sex offences," the GMP said in a statement. "He is on police bail pending further inquiries.”

After questioning, the player was allowed out on bail.

The footballer in question has been suspended by his club while the investigation continues and says it will assist with the investigation if needed.

The player cannot be publicly identified for legal reasons.

On Monday, Everton announced that a first team player had been suspended amid an investigation.

“Everton can confirm it has suspended a first-team player pending a police investigation," the team said in a statement. "The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time.”

The club has not confirmed that this is the same player.