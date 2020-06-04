Must See: When combining soccer and basketball turns into epic trick shot

The Premier League announced a temporary change to the rules Thursday, increasing the number of substitutes allowed per game from three to five for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

Premier League teams will also be able to carry nine players on the bench each game for the remainder of the season, an increase from seven.

The Premier League said the changes are in line with the temporary law amendment made by the International Football Association Board last month.