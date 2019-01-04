A day after returning to game action following a three-game absence, Montreal Canadiens starting goalie Carey Price left practice early on Friday.

Head coach Claude Julien said Price left the session because he was feeling light-headed and added he expects the goaltender to start on Saturday against the Nashville Predators.

The 31-year-old was sharp in his return on Thursday, stopping all 33 shots to blank the Vancouver Canucks 2-0.

Price said he lower-body injury that forced him to miss the three games had been bothering him for roughly seven weeks. He added the three-game break was not planned, but with a flare up from the injury and the impending birth of his child, it was the "perfect storm" that led to him landing on injured reserve. Price noted that he could have continued playing through the injury had it been the postseason.

Price has played in 31 games this season, posting a 16-10-4 record with a 2.75 goals-against average and .908 save percentage.

Julien said Brendan Gallagher, who did not practice on Friday, is also expected to dress against the Predators.