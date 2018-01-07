The flu that kept Carey Price out of Montreal Canadiens practice on Saturday won't keep him out of the net on Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks.

The team announced that the 30-year-old Vancouver native would get the start at the Bell Centre.

Price last appeared on Thursday night in an impressive 44-save performance in a shootout win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. He 12-14-2 on the year with a goals against average of 2.92 and a .910 save percentage. Had Price been too under the weather to play, the start would have gone to Antti Niemi (0-1-1 with a 2.79 GAA and a .918 SV% since being claimed on waivers from the Chicago Blackhawks in November).

The Canadiens sit at 17-20-4 on the season and in sixth spot in the Atlantic Division. They trail the Carolina Hurricanes by eight points for the Eastern Conference's final wild-card spot.

The Canucks played on Saturday night and come into Montreal after a 3-2 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.