Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is ready to turn the page on what was statistically the worst season of his 11-year NHL career.

"At the end of the day, I know how I feel about my game and I know I could have played better," Price told the media at Eli Price's goalie camp for kids in Summerland, BC. "I always feel like that regardless, but I know I can play better than that and I know my teammates will be looking to perform better this season as well. It's all intertwined, it's all connected and when you can iron out those details, it's all about chemistry."

Now 31, Price was limited to just 49 starts a season ago by a concussion and lower-body injury at different points during the season. He was 16-26-7 with a career-low .900 save percentage and a goals-against average of 3.11, the highest of his career.

Price believes better positioning will be key to bouncing back.

"I was talking to Eli about this earlier too and I found I was getting too spread out, like getting your feet too far apart from each other," Price said. "You are pretty much committed to the shot essentially when you do that, so that's something we'll be continuing to work on, keeping more of a neutral position and that will allow me to move better in any situation."

He's also excited about the arrival of longtime NHL defenceman and experienced assistant coach Luke Richardson, who Price believes will help foment a team-wide commitment to better defence that didn't stick a year ago.

"It felt almost like we were trying to overcorrect for things," Price said of what happened last season. "You start to try too hard and do things you shouldn't because you feel like you are helping, but at the end of the day you are hurting yourself. Sometimes less is more."

Habs training camp will kick off next month ahead of their preseason opener on Sept. 17 against the New Jersey Devils and their regular season on Oct. 3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This season marks the first in Price's eight-year extension signed last summer that comes with an average annual value of $10.5 million, making him the highest-paid goalie in the NHL.