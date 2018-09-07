Lowell Ullrich BC Lions writer Follow|Archive

The team that uses The Pride of all BC among its marketing tools has elected to check its pride at the door. Welcome to the second half of the CFL season for the B.C. Lions.

A team that began the season with Jon Jennings as its quarterback of the future and under a new transitional management ended the first half with calls by players to look in the mirror and a series of meetings that included a session with the team phychologist.

They admit they won’t know if another round of navel-gazing will do any good until after they take on the Ottawa Redblacks Friday at B.C. Place Stadium (7 p.m., TSN, 5 p.m. pre-game, TSN 1040).

What they do know is that they aren’t going to get out of the basement of the West Division for the second straight season by repeating their mistakes and maintaining their inconsistent ways. So they talked.

“Everyone came with a no-pride policy,” said tailback Jeremiah Johnson, one of the co-captains who arranged an accountability session for his offensive teammates at the start of the practice week.

“Everyone was willing to accept criticism. We wanted to make sure we dealt with things as human beings, and anything that does comes up as negative is looked at in the bigger picture. This was not an oh-bleep meeting. It wasn’t even a come to Jesus moment. We’re all men. Let’s look at each other in the face at let’s get this thing right.”

As is often the case during one of these sessions, the concept of accountability was raised.

“What does that mean to be more accountable to each other?” said quarterback Travis Lulay. “Let’s pick the biggest thing that’s hindered your performance and find a tangible way to work it out in practice. You can’t win five games this weekend. You can win one.”

Receiver Ricky Collins grieved over the handful of drops he had among the seven noted by coach Wally Buono after the Saskatchewan game, but said he had to get over the setback in order to move ahead.

“You have to,” said Collins, who had two of the seven drops counted by Buono by B.C. receivers against Saskatchewan. “I thought about it for a few days but you have to let it go it will crush you.”

For a team effectively two and one-half games behind Winnipeg, which holds a tie-breaker in the West Division standings, greatness can only be achieved with small first steps.

B.C. may be of the belief its uneven play is the only reason for its latest predicament. Truth is, they may not have enough of the right personnel, and won’t outrun their problems until general manager Ed Hervey makes more moves, likely in the off-season.

It’s not pretty.

Defensively, they’ve played five games without their best defensive player, Solomon Elimimian, and Buono admitted it may be some time before he is medically cleared to play after wrist surgery.

“This injury is a very, very tricky injury. It’s not a typical fracture,” Buono said on 3 Down Radio this week. “It’s way more complex. I’m not sure the doctors are going to be keen on clearing him at this point.”

They also won’t have their leading receiver, Manny Arceneaux, for some time, though Arceneaux wants to extend his season and play on a torn ACL with a brace and deal with surgery in the winter.

And they will scratch off the 46-man roster returner Chris Rainey, who has underachieved in Buono’s eyes despite the fact he leads in the CFL in combined yards. Rainey is easily the Lions’ most exciting player.

Rainey, not surprisingly, this week inferred he might be open to a trade and Hervey said he has fielded inquiries. B.C.’s only roster move after falling to 3-6 and losing Arceneaux was to sign free agent Canadian receiver Anthony Parker, a clear signal Hervey isn’t about to panic.

Parker and linebacker Micah Awe make their season debuts with the Lions. Travon Van will replace Rainey. It’s Van and Johnson in the backfield, perhaps trying to settle an old score against their former Redblacks teammates.

They are a part of group that may have checked its pride but don’t believe they have lost its way forward, hoping not to play out the string for a coach in Buono who will be with his grandkids in retirement this time next year.

Johnson knows it’s hardly ideal, especially for first-year Lions unaccustomed to Buono’s bedside manner, which ranges from weekday tough love to self-motivation of gameday.

A good leader like Johnson, who is also playing for his future with Van and injured Brandon Rutley still on Hervey’s radar, can spin that message the right way as well.

“Having Wally doing those things makes you feel important because if he didn’t give a damn you wouldn’t be here,” the tailback said. “When you have a coach who don’t give you a pat on the back it kind of hurts. But if you have an issue with what he’s saying you can put on the film in his office and you can either prove him wrong or he’s going to prove he’s correct.

“Nine times out of 10, he’s correct. The eye in the sky never lies.”

So they start the second half insisting they have sufficient fuel for the road ahead and hope what happened before practice one day this week isn’t a metaphor.

Thanks to the Surrey street culture, the Lions discovered thieves had siphoned all the gas out of a team truck parked overnight outside their facility. They find out tonight whether there’s enough pride to get to them to their next fillup.

LIONS TALES: Hervey told TSN this week he had four teams call inquiring about Rainey’s availability. The CFL trade deadline is Oct. 10. Hervey also suggested the club will likely be waiting some more on draft pick offensive lineman Brett Boyko, who was told by the Los Angeles Chargers to remain in touch after receiving a settlement for an injured hamstring….The Lions rallied around one of their own Thursday when special teams coordinator Jeff Reinebold wore the jersey of missing captain Rolly Lumbala, who was in Calgary having lost his father the previous night. Reinebold and his position group called Lumbala during special teams meetings Thursday. Lumbala is expected back in time for tonight’s game.