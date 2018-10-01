With two tiebreakers scheduled on the same day for the first time in MLB history, Monday is sure to be an eventful day for baseball fans. Catch Brewers/Cubs LIVE on TSN4 at 1pm et/10am PT followed by Rockies/Dodgers at 4pm et/1pm PT, also on TSN4.

Here is a look at the probables for each team as they battle for the division title:

Chicago Cubs

Manager Joe Maddon announced Sunday that the Cubs will send left-hander Jose Quintana to the hill for Game 163.

Quintana has been stellar against the Brewers this season, pitching to a 4-1 record with an ERA of 2.17 in six starts. For the season, he was 13-11 with a 4.09 ERA and 1.32 WHIP.

Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers named would-be Wild Card Game starter Jhoulys Chacin as their starter for Monday's NL Central tiebreaker matchup, bumping him up a day as the club guns for the division title. Chacin was 15-8 with an ERA of 3.56 in a league-leading 34 starts so far this season.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Walker Buehler was held back from his scheduled start Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, with Rich Hill going instead, but Buehler will get the ball for Monday's matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

He has emerged as one of the Dodgers' top arms this season, going 7-5 with an ERA of 2.76.

Colorado Rockies

German Marquez will get the ball in L.A. Monday, who is coming off one of the most impressive outings of his career. Marquez tied an MLB modern-era record by striking out the first eight hitters of the game last week against the Philadelphia Phillies, finishing with 11 punch-outs in seven scoreless innings. He finished with 221 strikeouts in 191.1 innings this season.