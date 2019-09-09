It seems like Antonio Brown's video did not break the law after all.

Alejandro Narciso, the producer of Brown's hype video posted to YouTube Friday night, told the Dan Le Betard Show that Jon Gruden approved the use of their phone conversation before it was released on social media.

On @LeBatardShow, the producer of Antonio Brown’s hype video confirmed Jon Gruden approved the use of their phone conversation in video before it was released on social media #Raiders — Dianna (@diannaESPN) September 9, 2019

The video, which seemingly featured a recorded phone conversation between Brown and Gruden, left viewers wondering if Brown secretly recorded his coach given the subject matter and timing of its release. Gruden can be hard asking Brown "what the hell is going on" and telling the star wide receiver to "just play football." It was not clear when the audio was recorded of what specifically it was referencing.

Had Brown recorded the phone call without Gruden's consent, he could have been in violation of California law.

A report from ESPN's Chris Mortensen indicated that Gruden called the video "awesome." That report turned out to be correct as Brown's producer said Gruden responded with "I love it! Loved it. I love it!" via text after receiving the video.

Brown was eventually released by the Raiders over the weekend and landed with the New England Patriots on a one-year deal that carries and $20 million option for 2020. He did not suit up for the team in their 33-3 drubbing of Brown's former team -- the Pittsburgh Steelers -- on Monday night.