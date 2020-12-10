CALGARY — The Professional Women's Hockey Player's Association has signed a sponsor for its Calgary team.

Team Scotiabank joins Toronto's Team Sonnet as PWHPA teams with a name sponsor.

PWHPA players are centralized in Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Minneapolis and Hudson, N.H., training hubs with 25 players per roster.

Brigette Lacquette is part of the group based in Calgary. Other players based elsewhere include fellow Canadian Olympians Marie-Philip Poulin, Natalie Spooner and Sarah Nurse, as well as American counterparts Kendall Coyne Schofield and Hilary Knight.

Their goal is a league that pays them enough to be full-time professional players with the same competitive, medical and insurance supports the male pros get.

The PWHPA ran a series of showcase tournaments and exhibition games in 2019-20 under the banner of the Dream Gap Tour.

Another tour is planned for early 2021, the PWHPA said Thursday in a statement.

