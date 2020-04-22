The 2020 NFL Draft gets underway Thursday night and with the sports world almost entirely shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the draft provides an opportunity for football fans to sit down and watch some rare live sporting entertainment. There are dozens of storylines ahead of Thursday night’s first round and for the gambling community there are prop bets galore. Let’s examine some of the prop bets to keep an eye on as you watch and follow the draft.

Tua Tagovailoa draft position

Over 5.5 - +120

Under 5.5 – 160

It’s safe to say that this prop would’ve looked different just one-year ago. Tagovailoa entered the 2019 season as the front-runner to be picked first overall, but the emergence of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow and yet another injury for Tagovailoa has seen his draft stock slide. The Alabama QB has been one of the prospects affected most by the timing of COVID-19 as organizations have not been able to have their doctors get their hands on him. Investing a top-five pick into a quarterback with a checkered injury past who is coming off major surgery could be a breaking point for the Miami Dolphins and could also hold back the Los Angeles Chargers (pick No. 6) from moving up the board and drafting him. With Burrow and defensive end Chase Young expected to go one and two, all signs point to the Detroit Lions going defence with the third pick. And with the New York Giants sitting at No. 4, it's likely that Tua will be left sitting at pick five for Miami, at which point they will have to choose between Tagovailoa and fellow pivot Justin Herbert.

Order of first three picks

1. Joe Burrow 2.Chase Young 3.Jeffrey Okudah -110

Let’s get the first two picks out of the way, Burrow (-10000 to go first) and Young (-3000 to go second) are going first and second, so this prop is mainly about who you believe will go third. On Bodog there are 18 options for picking the order of the first three picks, six of those have Burrow and Young going first and second. Jordan Love to go third has the longest odds of those six at +8000, with Isaiah Simmons +900, Justin Herbert +425, Tagovailoa +400 and Okudah the favourite at -110. With Matt Stafford still under contract for three seasons, and the loss of Darius Slay in the secondary, I would lean that the Detroit Lions keep the pick and take the Ohio State cornerback third overall.

First Wide Receiver drafted

Jerry Jeudy -110

CeeDee Lamb -110

Henry Ruggs III +325

Ask almost anyone paying close attention to this draft class and they will tell you it could be a historic one. Loaded top to bottom, the 2020 draft class could see big gamebreakers drafted late into days two and three of the draft, but with this prop we’re only focused on who’s going to be picked first.

Both Jeudy and Lamb make very good cases for being the first off the board, while Ruggs – although a longshot – provides good value at +325. Jeudy is expected to enter the league as a polished route runner and adept in a pro-style offence after three seasons under Nick Saban. Lamb has the experience and his position atop the prospect rankings has been years in the making. He is not a one-year wonder or out-of-the-blue prospect, having earned accolades all three years he played at Oklahoma. And Ruggs offers a different package than Jeudy and Lamb, who are viewed as being more prototypical outside receivers, and as such have often been interchangeable in mock drafts. When San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch said there were smaller, quicker guys atop the prospect rankings, he could have been talking about Ruggs, who is viewed more as a slot receiver that can be utilized all over the field.

Jalen Hurts draft position

Over 54.5 -145

Under +105

Jalen Hurts is an interesting prospect. The quarterback could go late in the first round or he might have to wait until the third to be selected. After spending three seasons with Alabama, the quarterback transferred to Oklahoma where he took the Sooners to the playoffs and was a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. With Lamar Jackson having an MVP season in Baltimore and the emergence of Taysom Hill, teams could look to Hurts as someone who could step in and be an impactful player right away. Will his improved downfield passing and ability to run the ball get him selected in the first 54 picks and, if so, where could he land?

The Indianpolis Colts could be a landing spot for Hurts - they pick twice in the second round (34, 44) and could be looking for a QB of the future with 38-year-old Philip Rivers expected to lead the offence.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the 49th pick and could be looking for a successor to Ben Roethlisberger.

The New England Patriots have the 23rd pick and Bill Belichick could trade back and grab Hurts early in the second round and find the optimal way to use his talents.